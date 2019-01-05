VF Corp (VFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Analysts expect that VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) will announce $3.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the lowest is $3.84 billion. VF posted sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full-year sales of $13.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.71 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.42 billion to $14.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. VF had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of VF from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Pivotal Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of VF from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

VFC stock opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. VF has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.46%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $393,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,143.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 16.9% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of VF by 36.5% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 158,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 2.0% during the third quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

