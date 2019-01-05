Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.94.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.66.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 71.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Vascular Biogenics as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

