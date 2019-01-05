ValuEngine Upgrades Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Argus set a $106.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $108.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.81.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.71. 1,549,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Palo Capital Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,740,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.