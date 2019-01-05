ValuEngine Upgrades Lipocine (LPCN) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Lipocine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Lipocine stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,933. The company has a market cap of $27.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Lipocine by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 747,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lipocine by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lipocine by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 56,606 shares during the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics, facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

