ValuEngine Upgrades Celgene (CELG) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

CELG has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Celgene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Celgene in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $117.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Celgene from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.11.

CELG traded up $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,766,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,678,863. Celgene has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Research analysts predict that Celgene will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Celgene in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Celgene in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

