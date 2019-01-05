ValuEngine Upgrades BlueLinx (BXC) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

NYSE BXC traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. 135,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,733. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $229.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.37.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 202.65%. The firm had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO Alexander S. Averitt purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $51,744.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,744. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Susan C. O’farrell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.97 per share, with a total value of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,782.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 163,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,816. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at $118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at $180,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter valued at $239,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes products in two principal categories, structural products and specialty products. The company's structural products include plywood, rebar and remesh, and lumber products, as well as oriented strand boards and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and floorings in construction projects.

