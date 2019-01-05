ValuEngine Lowers Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

STAF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 74,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,000. Staffing 360 Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.44% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

