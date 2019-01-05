ValuEngine Lowers Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on RRGB. Loop Capital began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.36.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $346.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 398,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 193,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,769,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,473,000 after buying an additional 128,501 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,475,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,804,000.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.
