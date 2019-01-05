ValuEngine Lowers Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RRGB. Loop Capital began coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $346.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 398,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 193,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,769,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,473,000 after buying an additional 128,501 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,475,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,804,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.