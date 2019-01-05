ValuEngine Lowers Pressure Biosciences (PBIO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBIO opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Pressure Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pressure Biosciences will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

