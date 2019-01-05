ValuEngine Lowers Pressure Biosciences (PBIO) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2019 // No Comments

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBIO opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Pressure Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pressure Biosciences will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pressure Biosciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply