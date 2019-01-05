ValuEngine Lowers Highwoods Properties (HIW) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HIW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,288. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.31 per share, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,972.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,188,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,937,000 after purchasing an additional 944,953 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,592,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,593,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 315,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 186,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,354,000 after acquiring an additional 153,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

