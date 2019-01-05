ValuEngine Lowers Habit Restaurants (HABT) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HABT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered Habit Restaurants from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Habit Restaurants from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Habit Restaurants to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Habit Restaurants has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

HABT opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. Habit Restaurants has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $273.50 million, a PE ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $104.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Habit Restaurants will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HABT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 18.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 196.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 66,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 38.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 238,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 10.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Recommended Story: Inflation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.