ValuEngine Lowers Eyenovia (EYEN) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

EYEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Equities analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 385,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 40,624 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.