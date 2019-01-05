ValuEngine Lowers Erytech Pharma (ERYP) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erytech Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research report on Sunday, November 11th.

Get Erytech Pharma alerts:

ERYP stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.79. Erytech Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $23.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Erytech Pharma stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.67% of Erytech Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Erytech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erytech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.