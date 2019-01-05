ValuEngine Lowers Cott (COT) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

COT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cott from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cott in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cott and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cott in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cott has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.76.

Shares of NYSE COT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. 1,018,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cott has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $17.34.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Cott had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Cott’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cott will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham W. Savage sold 7,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $118,027.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,706 shares in the company, valued at $489,935.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham W. Savage sold 12,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $187,157.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cott by 206.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cott during the third quarter worth $161,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cott by 67.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cott during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cott during the third quarter worth about $473,000.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

