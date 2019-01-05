ValuEngine Lowers Bloom Energy (BE) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on Bloom Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.57. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.05 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Napier Park Global Capital US LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,961,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,369,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,989,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,440,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,231,000. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

