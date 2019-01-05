ValuEngine Downgrades Steel Partners (SPLP) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $20.70.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $405.32 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%.
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; manufactures and supplies fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and manufactures sheet and mechanically formed glass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
Read More: What is Cost of Capital?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.