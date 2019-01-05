ValuEngine Downgrades Steel Partners (SPLP) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $405.32 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Management Corp bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 51,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Fondren Management LP bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 210,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; manufactures and supplies fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and manufactures sheet and mechanically formed glass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

