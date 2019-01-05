ValuEngine Downgrades Covanta (CVA) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covanta (NYSE:CVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Covanta from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:CVA traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. 815,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,474. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Covanta has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). Covanta had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covanta will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -270.27%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Mulcahy sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $214,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,193.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Covanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Covanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Covanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

