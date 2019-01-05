UTG (UTGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UTGN opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. UTG has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UTG had a net margin of 48.76% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter.

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

