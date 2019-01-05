USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) Major Shareholder Global Ltd Gull Sells 29,700 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) major shareholder Global Ltd Gull sold 29,700 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $3,408,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,918,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,344,293.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Ltd Gull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, Global Ltd Gull sold 30,000 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.19, for a total transaction of $3,425,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Global Ltd Gull sold 6,681 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $470,810.07.

On Saturday, December 1st, Global Ltd Gull sold 12,436 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $876,116.20.

On Tuesday, December 11th, Global Ltd Gull purchased 10,396 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.70 per share, for a total transaction of $734,997.20.

On Saturday, December 8th, Global Ltd Gull purchased 824 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,256.80.

On Thursday, December 6th, Global Ltd Gull bought 1,200 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.70 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00.

USNA stock traded up $4.05 on Friday, reaching $116.40. 106,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,267. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.55 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.77.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 16.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 418.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Pivotal Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

