USA Truck (USAK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

USAK has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of USA Truck from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of USA Truck in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ USAK traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. 60,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,133. USA Truck has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $125.18 million, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. USA Truck had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that USA Truck will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 76.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

