Universal Display (OLED) PT Lowered to $105.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OLED. ValuEngine lowered Universal Display from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Gabelli downgraded Universal Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on Universal Display and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.07. 1,255,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

In other Universal Display news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $342,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $970,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,016,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Universal Display by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 182,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,528,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

