Univar (UNVR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 2,272,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,318,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on Univar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Univar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Vertical Research raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Univar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price target on Univar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Univar had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $231,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen D. Newlin acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $69,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $335,095. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,109,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,944,000 after buying an additional 282,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Univar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,694,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,229,000 after purchasing an additional 193,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Univar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,694,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,229,000 after purchasing an additional 193,925 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Univar by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 8,450,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Univar by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,942,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after purchasing an additional 521,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Univar Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

