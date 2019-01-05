Under Armour (UAA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UAA. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Under Armour from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Under Armour from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.27.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.07.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 813.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 15,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.