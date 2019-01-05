UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Volkswagen (VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VOW3. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €167.00 ($194.19) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. BNP Paribas set a €196.00 ($227.91) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays set a €206.00 ($239.53) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €192.56 ($223.91).

ETR VOW3 opened at €140.48 ($163.35) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 1-year high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

