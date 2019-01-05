Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBNT. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ubiquiti Networks to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

UBNT opened at $99.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.20. Ubiquiti Networks has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $115.44.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.60 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 87.51% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Networks will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $688,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBNT. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

