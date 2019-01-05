U.CASH Trading Up 5.4% This Week (UCASH)

U.CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One U.CASH token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, C2CX, YoBit and Exrates. Over the last week, U.CASH has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. U.CASH has a total market capitalization of $22.72 million and approximately $21,935.00 worth of U.CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.02313649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00157590 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00204505 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026119 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026098 BTC.

U.CASH Token Profile

U.CASH’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. U.CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,160,479,603 tokens. U.CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash . The official website for U.CASH is u.cash . The Reddit community for U.CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling U.CASH

U.CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U.CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U.CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U.CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

