Tyler Wall Sells 34,144 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) insider Tyler Wall sold 34,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $1,378,051.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,520.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NTNX opened at $43.47 on Friday. Nutanix Inc has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $313.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.21 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 87.09% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Nutanix to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 320.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $232,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

