Trident Brands (TDNT) vs. DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR (DRCSY) Financial Survey

Trident Brands (OTCMKTS:TDNT) and DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRCSY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Trident Brands alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Trident Brands and DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trident Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Trident Brands does not pay a dividend. DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trident Brands and DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Brands $4.74 million 2.71 -$6.81 million N/A N/A DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR $605.73 million 1.54 $198.34 million $0.02 16.50

DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Trident Brands.

Risk & Volatility

Trident Brands has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trident Brands and DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Brands -133.66% N/A -156.34% DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR beats Trident Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trident Brands

Trident Brands Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing branded and private label consumer products and food ingredients. It offers consumer products, including nutritional products and supplements under the Everlast, Brain Armor, and P2N Peak Performance Nutrition brand names; and functional food ingredients under the Oceans Omega brand name. The company holds various banking facilities. It sells its products through retailers. The company was formerly known as Sandfield Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Trident Brands Incorporated in July 2013. Trident Brands Incorporated was founded in 2007 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About DAIRY CREST Grp/ADR

Dairy Crest Group plc processes and markets branded dairy products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cheese products under the Cathedral City, Davidstow, and Chedds brands; butters, spreads, and oils under the Clover, Country Life, Utterly Butterly, Vitalite, Willow, and Frylight brands. It also provides soy sauces, salad dressings, mustards, and Worcester sauces; and produces and sells demineralized whey and galacto-oligosaccharide, as well as other dairy ingredients, including whey butter. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.