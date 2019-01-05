Trevena (TRVN) Shares Gap Up to $0.55

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.66, but opened at $0.55. Trevena shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 14474 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Trevena from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Trevena from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevena Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Trevena during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Trevena by 186.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trevena by 264.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 378,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trevena by 17.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 80,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Trevena by 112.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 532,129 shares during the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include OLINVO injection, a G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure.

