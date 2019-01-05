Trevali Mining Corp (TV) Receives C$1.26 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.90 to C$0.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, November 9th.

TV stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,360,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,758. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.86. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$1.75.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trevali Mining will post 0.121445784303092 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Peru and Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Santander property covering an area of 4,455 hectares located on the west-central, Peru; and the Caribou property located in the province of New Brunswick, Canada.

