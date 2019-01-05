TransDigm Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 632 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 903% compared to the average volume of 63 put options.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.40.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,887,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,293.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Skulina sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.46, for a total transaction of $5,181,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in TransDigm Group by 116.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in TransDigm Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 15,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in TransDigm Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TransDigm Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $340.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $268.40 and a 1 year high of $377.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

