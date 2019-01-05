Traders Sell Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) on Strength (BKLN)

Investors sold shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) on strength during trading on Thursday. $37.12 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $45.34 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $8.22 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Invesco Senior Loan ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Invesco Senior Loan ETF traded up $0.13 for the day and closed at $21.97
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000.
