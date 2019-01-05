Traders Sell Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) on Strength (BKLN)

Investors sold shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) on strength during trading on Thursday. $37.12 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $45.34 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $8.22 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Invesco Senior Loan ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Invesco Senior Loan ETF traded up $0.13 for the day and closed at $21.97

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/05/traders-sell-invesco-senior-loan-etf-bkln-on-strength-bkln.html.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.