Traders Sell Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) on Strength (FRT)

Traders sold shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) on strength during trading on Thursday. $11.24 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $22.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $10.91 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Federal Realty Investment Trust had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Federal Realty Investment Trust traded up $0.78 for the day and closed at $116.59

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $135.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup set a $146.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.73). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $229.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.04%.

In other news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $1,616,970.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,628,000 after purchasing an additional 65,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,151,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,475,000 after purchasing an additional 787,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 68.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 200,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/05/traders-sell-federal-realty-investment-trust-frt-on-strength-frt.html.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.