Traders Sell Centurylink (CTL) on Strength (CTL)

Investors sold shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $17.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $56.64 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.44 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Centurylink had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Centurylink traded up $0.07 for the day and closed at $15.51

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.54%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.94%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $141,160.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Trezise sold 53,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $1,003,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,928.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Centurylink in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile (NYSE:CTL)

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

