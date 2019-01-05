Traders Buy Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) on weakness during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $158.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $52.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $106.33 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Automatic Data Processing had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. Automatic Data Processing traded down ($3.93) for the day and closed at $126.21Specifically, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 101,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $14,984,885.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 62,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $9,059,774.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,971,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,925 shares of company stock worth $25,347,152. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.87.

The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

