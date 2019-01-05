Traders Buy Raytheon (RTN) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $135.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $69.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $66.75 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Raytheon had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. Raytheon traded down ($4.35) for the day and closed at $149.79
RTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.
The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter worth $103,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 19,218.3% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 25,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 140.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)
Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.
Featured Article: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.