Traders Buy Northrop Grumman (NOC) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $142.02 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $47.26 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $94.76 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Northrop Grumman had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Northrop Grumman traded down ($6.45) for the day and closed at $239.92

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $346.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $2.19. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Northrop Grumman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 807 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $225,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 1,565 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $427,855.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,685.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,557. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,591,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,313,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,844,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,076,488,000 after acquiring an additional 125,967 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,751,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,507,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,045 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,716,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,497,008,000 after acquiring an additional 614,356 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,525,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,436,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,321 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

