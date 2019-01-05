Tractor Supply (TSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Brokerages expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the lowest is $2.08 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $7.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,428. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $97.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $1,915,409.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 20,278 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $1,968,993.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,098.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 91,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 87,803 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $7,769,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $89,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,358,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,118,000 after buying an additional 35,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $1,116,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

