Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.53 and last traded at $22.27. Approximately 561,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 692,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $130,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,209,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,516,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares during the last quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. 29.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

