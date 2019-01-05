Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up C$0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching C$67.98. 5,103,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,811. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$65.56 and a 1-year high of C$80.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.47000015104176 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

In other news, insider Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 18,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.03, for a total value of C$1,327,768.80.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

