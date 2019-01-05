TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 610,138 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 490,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

WARNING: “TOP SHIPS (TOPS) Shares Down 6.8%” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/05/top-ships-tops-shares-down-6-8.html.

About TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; three 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, and M/T Stenaweco Elegance; and a 49,737 dwt product/chemical tanker vessel, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills.

