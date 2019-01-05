TheStreet Lowers Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) to C+

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

APLE has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE:APLE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.17 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Redd Hugh acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $48,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,971.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,624 shares of company stock valued at $390,783 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $177,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 98.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

