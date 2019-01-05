Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 210,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,033. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.08. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 513.41% and a negative return on equity of 505.90%. The company had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 12.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria.

