Tharisa (THS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Tharisa (LON:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of Tharisa stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Thursday. Tharisa has a 12-month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 149.60 ($1.95).

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

