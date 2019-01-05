TGAME (TGAME) Tops One Day Volume of $105,578.00

TGAME (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One TGAME token can currently be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, TGAME has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. TGAME has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $105,578.00 worth of TGAME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TGAME alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.02279523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00157761 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00203758 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026417 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026410 BTC.

TGAME Profile

TGAME was first traded on May 11th, 2018. TGAME’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens. TGAME’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame . TGAME’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL . The official website for TGAME is ico.truegame.io

TGAME Token Trading

TGAME can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TGAME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TGAME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TGAME using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TGAME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TGAME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.