Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

TCBI traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $53.20. The company had a trading volume of 806,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,967. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $47.86 and a 1-year high of $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $257.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vince A. Ackerson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Keith Cargill bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $202,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,142,579.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $936,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 127,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

