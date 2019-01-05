Tesco (TSCO) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a report issued on Wednesday, www.digitallook.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut their price target on Tesco from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 232 ($3.03) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.85) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 265.14 ($3.46).

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 197.40 ($2.58) on Wednesday. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 165.35 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 217.31 ($2.84).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.