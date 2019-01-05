Shares of TerraX Minerals Inc. (CVE:TXR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 34205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/05/terrax-minerals-txr-hits-new-52-week-high-at-0-45.html.

TerraX Minerals Company Profile (CVE:TXR)

TerraX Minerals Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Yellowknife City gold project that includes Northbelt, Walsh Lake, Southbelt, and Eastbelt properties in the Northwest Territories, as well as other claims and property interests encompassing 772 square kilometers of land on the Yellowknife greenstone belt.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for TerraX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.