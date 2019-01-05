Tenet Healthcare (THC) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.74.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 47.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

