TEAM (TokenStars) Market Cap Achieves $37,409.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $37,409.00 and approximately $3,645.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00059741 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004945 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000181 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000504 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,347,138 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

